 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Draft Mailbag: Back-End First-Round QBs, Aiyuk’s Future, and Is J.J. McCarthy a Top-10 QB?

The guys also discuss which players could sneak up as top-10 picks

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington Photo by CFP/Getty Images


‌The guys start the show by sifting through the latest hype surrounding Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy and debating where he should go in the draft (1:48). Then, they open up the mailbag and discuss the best late-first-round quarterback options (11:31) and which players could sneak up as top-10 picks (36:31).

Check out our 2024 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

‌Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Jack Sanders

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In NFL Draft

The Latest

Play

Plastic Surgery Deep Dive With @igfamousbydana

Dana shares how Heidi influenced her to start her account, why she thinks celebrities lie about their procedures, and her reasoning for taking semaglutide compounds

By Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Did ‘The Leftovers’ Stick the Landing?

Andy and Mina Kimes talk about the final episode’s tone, Justin Theroux’s and Carrie Coon’s Hall of Fame performances, and why in the end ‘The Leftovers’ is a story about love

By Andy Greenwald
Nottingham Forest v West Ham United - Premier League
Play

Are Premier League Fans Becoming Spoilt?

James Allcott sits down with Daniel Cook and Henry Hill to discuss what the expectations should be for teams trying to break into the top six of the Premier League

By James Lawrence Allcott

“I Am Not The Employee”

Jason breaks down the rebuild ahead for White Sox general manager Chris Getz before chatting with ESPN’s Myron Medcalf about all things college basketball

By Jason Goff

Matt Hamachek on His Pats Docuseries ‘The Dynasty’

Plus, Brian quickly addresses Rafael Devers’s comments about the Red Sox’s lackluster offseason

By Brian Barrett

The Songs We Didn’t Do (Everyone Yells at Rob)

With just three songs remaining, it felt like a great week to have some of Rob’s favorite guests as well as producers stop by and yell at him over songs that he missed

By Rob Harvilla, Yasi Salek, and 3 more