The Swiftie’s Guide to the Super Bowl and the Grammy’s



Nora and Nathan are here to walk you through everything you need to know before two big Taylor Swift events: the Super Bowl and the Grammy’s. They give a rundown on the Chiefs and the 49ers and how the game might go for Travis Kelce (1:00), the logistics of Taylor getting from Tokyo to Las Vegas in time for the game (37:01), and what squad she might be bringing along with her (60:14). Then they preview the Grammy’s and make some predictions on what awards Taylor might be bringing home with her (1:08:15).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Kaya McMullen

