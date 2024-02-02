 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Swiftie’s Guide to the Super Bowl and the Grammy’s

Nora and Nathan also preview the Grammy’s and make some predictions on what awards Taylor might be bringing home with her

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images


Nora and Nathan are here to walk you through everything you need to know before two big Taylor Swift events: the Super Bowl and the Grammy’s. They give a rundown on the Chiefs and the 49ers and how the game might go for Travis Kelce (1:00), the logistics of Taylor getting from Tokyo to Las Vegas in time for the game (37:01), and what squad she might be bringing along with her (60:14). Then they preview the Grammy’s and make some predictions on what awards Taylor might be bringing home with her (1:08:15).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Every Single Album: Taylor Swift

The Latest

Carl Weathers Was Forever a Champion—and Forever Your Friend

The linebacker turned actor who died this week at age 76 was famous for playing Apollo Creed in ‘Rocky,’ Chubbs Peterson in ‘Happy Gilmore,’ and Greef Karga on ‘The Mandalorian.’ But he was the embodiment of charmisma and charm—in victory or defeat.

By Rob Harvilla

The Irony Behind the 65-Game Rule and the Biggest All-Star Snubs

Plus, Austin and Pausha highlight last night’s Lakers dominance

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Joel Embiid’s Injury, Jalen Hurts’s Future, and DeVonta Smith’s Contract!

Sheil has questions surrounding Jalen Hurts’s leadership following the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles collapse

By Sheil Kapadia

Knicks Ceiling, LeBron Trade Rumors, and NBA Ref Drama. Plus, Domonique Foxworth Joins.

Domonique explains what makes Patrick Mahomes special, debates Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson, and discusses why the coaching cycle ended without Belichick getting a job

By Ryen Russillo

Robbie Hummel on Purdue’s Ceiling, the Flagrant 1 Phenomenon, and the Bronny Experience

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by Robbie Hummel for some long overdue Purdue talk. Then Tate and Kyle recap their USC-Oregon court-side experience, before closing the show with some shoutouts and games to watch this weekend.

By Tate Frazier

Belichick Regret? One and Done? Answering Five Questions on the New NFL Head Coaching Hires.

Ben and Sheil discuss the new hires and how they fit with their new teams. Plus, who will regret not hiring Bill Belichick?

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia