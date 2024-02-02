Joel Embiid’s Injury, Jalen Hurts’s Future, and DeVonta Smith’s Contract!



It was reported on Thursday that Joel Embiid suffered an injury to his meniscus with no timetable yet on his return. Sheil and Cliff discuss why Embiid was even on the court in the first place (04:12). There’s a lot of questions surrounding Jalen Hurts’s leadership following the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles collapse. Sheil gives his thoughts on Jalen Hurts’s leadership style (22:27). Plus, thoughts on DeVonta Smith’s future with the Eagles entering a contract year (38:08).

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

