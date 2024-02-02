The 100th Episode of ‘Food News’! Soup Thrown at the Mona Lisa, the Origin of Butter Chicken, and Tasting Black Sapote.



It’s Food News’ 100th episode, and Juliet and Jacoby begin the show by celebrating with prosecco. Then, they share their thoughts on the Chuck E. Cheese cookbook, discuss lab-grown eel, and marvel at the original table-side Caesar salad. For this week’s Taste Test, they try a black sapote drink from their visit to Tenerife. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producer: Mike Wargon

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify