The 100th Episode of ‘Food News’! Soup Thrown at the Mona Lisa, the Origin of Butter Chicken, and Tasting Black Sapote.

Juliet and Jacoby also share their thoughts on the Chuck E. Cheese cookbook, discuss lab-grown eel, and marvel at the original table-side Caesar salad

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
It’s Food News’ 100th episode, and Juliet and Jacoby begin the show by celebrating with prosecco. Then, they share their thoughts on the Chuck E. Cheese cookbook, discuss lab-grown eel, and marvel at the original table-side Caesar salad. For this week’s Taste Test, they try a black sapote drink from their visit to Tenerife. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

