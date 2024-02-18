 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The State of the Giants Featuring Saquon Barkley, Justin Pugh, and Danny Heifetz

Saquon Barkley joins the show to talk about his contract issues before Justin Pugh joins to discuss Brian Daboll and more!

By John Jastremski and Danny Heifetz
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


(0:41) — DANNY HEIFETZ: The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz returns to discuss how the Giants can bounce back from their last season, where they should go in the upcoming draft, and whether they should re-sign Saquon Barkley.
(22:38) — SAQUON BARKLEY: Giants RB Saquon Barkley joins the show to discuss his contract issues and how the Giants regrouped midseason.
(31:41) — JUSTIN PUGH: Giants OL Justin Pugh talks about going from the couch to the NFL, Brian Daboll, and Saquon Barkley.
(45:06) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Danny Heifetz, Saquon Barkley, and Justin Pugh
Producer: Stefan Anderson

