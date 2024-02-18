The State of the Giants Featuring Saquon Barkley, Justin Pugh, and Danny Heifetz



(0:41) — DANNY HEIFETZ: The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz returns to discuss how the Giants can bounce back from their last season, where they should go in the upcoming draft, and whether they should re-sign Saquon Barkley.

(22:38) — SAQUON BARKLEY: Giants RB Saquon Barkley joins the show to discuss his contract issues and how the Giants regrouped midseason.

(31:41) — JUSTIN PUGH: Giants OL Justin Pugh talks about going from the couch to the NFL, Brian Daboll, and Saquon Barkley.

(45:06) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter!

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Danny Heifetz, Saquon Barkley, and Justin Pugh

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify