How to Win Best Picture on a Budget, With Neon’s Tom Quinn

Matt is joined by Neon founder and CEO Tom Quinn to talk about the thesis for launching theatrical distribution company Neon, plus much more

By Matthew Belloni
“Ferrari” Premiere - Red Carpet Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Neon founder and CEO Tom Quinn to talk about the thesis for launching Neon, the difficulty of starting a theatrical distribution company centered around adult-oriented movies in 2017, how they are able to compete financially with other major studios’ Oscar campaigns, the business model behind a movie like Anatomy of a Fall, what they learned from Parasite, what he deems a success in independent film, and more. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the future of the True Detective franchise.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Tom Quinn
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

