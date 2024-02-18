How to Win Best Picture on a Budget, With Neon’s Tom Quinn



Matt is joined by Neon founder and CEO Tom Quinn to talk about the thesis for launching Neon, the difficulty of starting a theatrical distribution company centered around adult-oriented movies in 2017, how they are able to compete financially with other major studios’ Oscar campaigns, the business model behind a movie like Anatomy of a Fall, what they learned from Parasite, what he deems a success in independent film, and more. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the future of the True Detective franchise.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Tom Quinn

Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

