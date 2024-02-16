 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Top 10 ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Animated Moments

Mal and Jo are back to discuss their top 10 moments from the ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ animated show as they get ready for Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Nickelodeon


Mal and Jo are back to discuss their top 10 moments from the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated show as they get ready for Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation. They go character by character, revealing their picks for their favorite moments for each—with a smuggle or two, as always.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / Pandora / Google Podcasts

Next Up In House of R

The Latest

An AEW Check-In, the Rock’s Role at WrestleMania, and Jinder Mahal’s Whereabouts

Rosenberg and Dip touch on AEW Dynamite, Sting’s last match, and much more

By Peter Rosenberg

Caitlin Clark’s Historic Night, Outright Conference Winners, and Dunk Contest Ideas With Mac McClung and Brother Bri

Plus, Tate closes the show with some shout-outs and games to watch this weekend

By Tate Frazier

Big-Picture Super Bowl LVIII Recap and an Early Look Into Next Season

Sharp and House talk about some of the things they’ve learned about the NFL over the past season that will inform their betting strategies going forward

By Warren Sharp and Joe House

NBA Second-Half Preview and All-Star Weekend Odds With Alex Monaco

Raheem and Alex talk through the MVP odds, NBA standings, title contenders, and NBA All-Star Weekend

By Raheem Palmer

What to Watch at NBA All-Star Weekend (Besides the LED Monstrosity of a Court)

While the league distracts us with new toys and shiny things, actual basketball events will take place in Indiana over the weekend. Here’s what we’re looking for.

By Tyler Parker

Denny Hamlin on Teaming Up With Michael Jordan and the Daytona 500, Plus Life Advice

Denny Hamlin, NASCAR driver and owner and one of the stars of the new Netflix series ‘Full Speed,’ joins to discuss teaming up with Michael Jordan, his reputation with racing fans, and the Daytona 500 this weekend

By Ryen Russillo