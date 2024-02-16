Top 10 ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Animated Moments

Mal and Jo are back to discuss their top 10 moments from the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated show as they get ready for Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation. They go character by character, revealing their picks for their favorite moments for each—with a smuggle or two, as always.
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / Pandora / Google Podcasts