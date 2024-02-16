More Mass Shootings. Plus, Martin, Malcolm, and Coretta With Dr. Peniel Joseph.

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the latest mass shooting, this time at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade in Kansas City (10:08), before taking a look at the body-cam footage of a police officer’s shootout with an acorn (19:35). Then, a look at family dynamics after Mo’Nique’s public spat with her eldest son (29:59), and the woman formerly known as Rachel Dolezal is fired for having an OnlyFans account (48:45). Plus, a quick update on the Fani Willis hearings (1:03:17), before Dr. Peniel Joseph returns to discuss NatGeo’s adaptation of his book The Sword and the Shield (1:11:38).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Dr. Peniel Joseph
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
