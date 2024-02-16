 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

More Mass Shootings. Plus, Martin, Malcolm, and Coretta With Dr. Peniel Joseph.

Van and Rachel also take a look at family dynamics after Mo’Nique’s public spat with her eldest son and the woman formerly known as Rachel Dolezal is fired for having an OnlyFans account

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the latest mass shooting, this time at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade in Kansas City (10:08), before taking a look at the body-cam footage of a police officer’s shootout with an acorn (19:35). Then, a look at family dynamics after Mo’Nique’s public spat with her eldest son (29:59), and the woman formerly known as Rachel Dolezal is fired for having an OnlyFans account (48:45). Plus, a quick update on the Fani Willis hearings (1:03:17), before Dr. Peniel Joseph returns to discuss NatGeo’s adaptation of his book The Sword and the Shield (1:11:38).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Dr. Peniel Joseph
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Higher Learning

The Latest

Play

Is the Future of the NBA in Good Hands?

Wos also discusses the Mavericks finding success post-trade deadline

By Wosny Lambre

The Worst Football Predictions of All Time

With an eclectic mix of pundits, ex-footballers, and YouTubers there are some howlers in here that will offer nostalgia

By James Lawrence Allcott

The Warriors’ LeBron Trade Attempt and Our Favorite All-Star Memories

Plus, why Austin thinks the Clippers are primed for a Finals run and Jamal Murray’s comments on not making the All-Star team

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Drink Chugging, Overpriced Airport Snacks, and Pop-Tarts

Jacoby and Juliet also give their thoughts on the sausage challenge in ‘The Bachelor’

By David Jacoby and Juliet Litman

“They Punted on Basketball ... in Chicago”

Jason talks about the bleak sports schedule with the NFL in the offseason and the NBA on break and why COVID allowed him to break away from college sports

By Jason Goff

The Future of Everything With Derek Thompson, Plus UFC 300’s Missing Main Event and the Rock’s Turn With Ariel Helwani

Bill and Ariel also discuss WrestleMania 40 and upcoming WWE TV rights deals

By Bill Simmons, Derek Thompson, and 1 more