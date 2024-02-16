 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“They Punted on Basketball ... in Chicago”

Jason talks about the bleak sports schedule with the NFL in the offseason and the NBA on break and why COVID allowed him to break away from college sports

By Jason Goff
Marquette v DePaul Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast by explaining the bleak sports schedule with the NFL in the offseason and the NBA on break. He reminisces about how competitive the Big Ten used to be and why COVID allowed him to break away from college sports. Jason also digs deep into the futility of DePaul. He explains why DePaul shouldn’t be this bad, the legacy of the school in the ’80s and ’90s, and how it can improve over the next couple of years (1:06). Next, Jason asks the guys how they spent their Valentine’s Day before talking about how his day went (40:32). To wrap, Jason discusses the impact of the release of the two longest-tenured Bears in Cody Whitehair and Eddie Jackson. He details how they represent an old Bears era and how Ryan Poles can shape the team for the future (1:04:10).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

