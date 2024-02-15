Seth Rollins’s Road to WrestleMania, and the Importance of Managers in Pro Wrestling



David and Kaz are back with the Thursday edition of The Masked Man Show and are here to discuss the following:

The current road to the World Heavyweight Championship’s Road to WrestleMania (4:58)

Grayson Waller having Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on the Grayson Waller Effect at the Elimination Chamber (14:02)

Understanding Matt Taven (24:48)

Willow Nightingale’s win over Skye Blue (25:55)

Stokely Hathaway’s important role as a manager (31:13)

Darby Allin’s promo (35:40)

They finish the show by discussing NXT (48:20) and predicting the rest of the Elimination Chamber qualifiers (52:50)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

