Top Five Asian Cuisines and Rotisseries Vs. Trompos With Nico de Leon and Chase and Steff Valencia

Chef Nico de Leon and Chase and Steff Valencia of Lasita join Chris Ying and Dave at the Super Bowl to talk about their entry in the Toyota Tailgate Challenge. Dave and Chris judge the Lasita crew’s visit to a Vegas buffet before they are joined by a surprise guest to debate the top five Asian cuisines. The episode rounds out with a quick debate about trompos vs. rotisseries.
Hosts: David Chang and Chris Ying
Guests: Nico de Leon, Steff Valencia, Chase Valencia, and Roy Choi
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Euno Lee, and Ira Chute
