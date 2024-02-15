 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Top Five Asian Cuisines and Rotisseries Vs. Trompos With Nico de Leon and Chase and Steff Valencia

Dave and Chris also judge the Lasita crew’s visit to a Vegas buffet

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Chef Nico de Leon and Chase and Steff Valencia of Lasita join Chris Ying and Dave at the Super Bowl to talk about their entry in the Toyota Tailgate Challenge. Dave and Chris judge the Lasita crew’s visit to a Vegas buffet before they are joined by a surprise guest to debate the top five Asian cuisines. The episode rounds out with a quick debate about trompos vs. rotisseries.

Hosts: David Chang and Chris Ying
Guests: Nico de Leon, Steff Valencia, Chase Valencia, and Roy Choi
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Euno Lee, and Ira Chute

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

Advantage PSG, Real Madrid, Lazio and Man City in the Champions League’s Return

Musa and Ryan cover all the latest in the Champions League’s return, including Lazio’s victory over Bayern, Kylian Mbappé and Bradley Barcola’s first-leg win over Real Sociedad and more

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Eight Important Questions to Ask Ahead of the ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Finale

With just one episode to go, Danvers and Navarro still have quite a few loose ends to tie up. Here’s what we’re looking out for in the finale.

By Austin Gayle

Kram Session: The NBA’s Points-Created Leaders and Previewing All-Star Weekend

Who is responsible for the most points leaguewide this season? That, plus analyses of Steph Curry’s outrageous shooting, the lack of star power in the dunk contest, and more in this special NBA All-Star Weekend edition.

By Zach Kram

Dulcé Sloan and the Lie of Overnight Success

Bakari Sellers is joined by comedian and author Dulcé Sloan to discuss discovering her calling in comedy and her book, ‘Hello, Friends!’

By Bakari Sellers

The Friendship of New Love in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Erika and Steven talk about how friendship and romance grow together in the series, and how sharing one’s whole self is the key to a deep relationship

By Erika Ramirez
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Play

Early 2025 Super Bowl Odds and All-Star Weekend Picks

The East Coast Bias boys break down the best odds following the NBA’s All-Star break and the best plays for the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more