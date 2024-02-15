Early 2025 Super Bowl Odds and All-Star Weekend Picks

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by recapping Super Bowl LVIII (2:00). Then, they transition to discussing the early lines for SB odds for next season (19:30). Then, they break down the best odds following the NBA’s All-Star break (33:00). Finally, they close the show by giving their best plays for the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend (43:20).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Tucker Tashjian, Jack Sanders, and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
