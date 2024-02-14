 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles Talk! Haason Reddick, Draft Buzz, and Voicemails.

Sheil and Ben also discuss Kyle Lowry’s signing with the Sixers

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images


Eagles Pro Bowl linebacker Haason Reddick has been granted permission to seek a trade in order to get a new contract. Will he be an Eagle in the 2024 season? Sheil and Ben discuss different contract and trade scenarios for Reddick. With the Super Bowl in the rearview, it’s officially draft season. Ben gives us three players to watch for in the 2024 draft. Plus, more voicemails on the Eagles, the Sixers sign Kyle Lowry, and Cliff has a question for Eagles fans.

We want to hear from you! 215-315-7982

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

