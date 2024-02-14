 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Welcome to Being a Man”

Jason chats with former Chicago Bears player Alex Brown about the Super Bowl before moving on to the Caleb Williams debate

By Jason Goff
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast with a Valentine’s Day story involving his son. Following that, Jason chats with former Chicago Bears player Alex Brown to discuss the fallout of the Super Bowl. Alex explains why Steve Wilks isn’t at fault, what caused the second-half meltdown for the Niners, and what’s next for the 49ers (1:08). Then, Jason and Alex move on to the Caleb Williams debate. Alex tells Jason why the Bears shouldn’t hesitate if Williams is close to Patrick Mahomes and whether he would trade the pick (42:26). After that, the two dig deep into the Bears’ 2007 Super Bowl loss. Alex details why it was so agonizing losing the big game, what the locker room was like afterward, and what made Devin Hester such an exciting player on the heels of his Hall of Fame induction (1:05:00). To wrap, Tony tells the guys about a kerfuffle outside of his condo window.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Alex Brown
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

