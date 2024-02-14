 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Did ‘Freaks and Geeks’ Stick the Landing?

Joanna Robinson joins Andy to talk about “Discos and Dragons” and the show’s short life span

By Andy Greenwald and Joanna Robinson
NBC


Andy Greenwald is joined by Joanna Robinson to discuss “Discos and Dragons,” the series finale of Freaks and Geeks. They open by talking about the show’s cultlike following, all of its famous alumni, and how NBC didn’t understand how to treat it (3:10). Next, they break down the reasons for its premature ending and why its short life span contributed to its prolonged impact (56:36). Later, they share their feelings on a potential Freaks and Geeks reunion down the line (74:08). Finally, they answer the titular question: “Did it stick the landing?” (71:25).

Host: Andy Greenwald
Guest: Joanna Robinson
Producers: Kaya McMullen and Kai Grady
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Giancarlo Vulcano

Subscribe: Spotify

