Did ‘Freaks and Geeks’ Stick the Landing?



Andy Greenwald is joined by Joanna Robinson to discuss “Discos and Dragons,” the series finale of Freaks and Geeks. They open by talking about the show’s cultlike following, all of its famous alumni, and how NBC didn’t understand how to treat it (3:10). Next, they break down the reasons for its premature ending and why its short life span contributed to its prolonged impact (56:36). Later, they share their feelings on a potential Freaks and Geeks reunion down the line (74:08). Finally, they answer the titular question: “Did it stick the landing?” (71:25).

Host: Andy Greenwald

Guest: Joanna Robinson

Producers: Kaya McMullen and Kai Grady

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Giancarlo Vulcano

