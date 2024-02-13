Super Bowl Broadcast Reactions, the Right Take on Tony Romo, a Report From Vegas, and How to Cover a Well-Meaning, Elderly Man

Bryan is back from Las Vegas after covering the Super Bowl, and he shares his observations with David (0:53). They discuss the broadcast, including when Tony Romo sang Adele (21:46), Jim Nantz’s game-winning call (27:43), how Phil Simms botched his own prediction (31:30), and more. Later, they talk about President Biden’s back-and-forth with Fox’s Peter Doocy (42:47). Plus, Only in Journalism, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Brian H. Waters
