 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tropes Course: Golden Trios

From ‘Avatar’ to ‘Harry Potter’ to ‘Star Trek,’ Mal and Joanna talk about some of the most iconic trios in storytelling!

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Nickelodeon


They say the best things come in threes, and Joanna and Mal are here to give you their latest Tropes Course on our favorite golden and Freudian trios throughout storytelling (07:25). From Avatar to Harry Potter to Star Trek to so much more, they break down main characters in threes and how some of the best teams bounce off of each other in some of our favorite stories.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / Pandora / Google Podcasts

Next Up In House of R

The Latest

‘Forrest Gump’ Live From D.C. With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, Sean Fennessey, and Mallory Rubin

Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, Sean Fennessey, and Mallory Rubin rewatch the 1994 classic ‘Forrest Gump,’ starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and Gary Sinise

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 2 more

The Best Super Bowl Trailers, ‘Bob Marley: One Love,’ ‘The Taste of Things,’ and Top Five Food Movies

Plus, the director and star of ‘The Taste of Things’ join to discuss the unique challenges of making a movie centered around cooking!

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

‘True Detective: Night Country’ Episode 5 Deep Dive

A gut-wrenching turn of events

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

Champions League Is Back! Ranking the Top Five Teams Who Can Win the Title, Plus Best Bets.

Previewing all four UCL matchups this week

By Steve Ceruti

Super Bowl LVIII: Everything Except the Game | Jam Session

So what else happened in Vegas?

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League
Play

BLUE Cards in Football? MAGUIRE Master Class and Arsenal SMASH West Ham!

Plus, should players celebrate against their old clubs?

By Ben Foster