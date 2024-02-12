Tropes Course: Golden Trios

They say the best things come in threes, and Joanna and Mal are here to give you their latest Tropes Course on our favorite golden and Freudian trios throughout storytelling (07:25). From Avatar to Harry Potter to Star Trek to so much more, they break down main characters in threes and how some of the best teams bounce off of each other in some of our favorite stories.
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran
