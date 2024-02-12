‘True Detective: Night Country’ Episode 5 Deep Dive

Jo and Rob return to break down the fifth episode of True Detective: Night Country. They discuss the whereabouts of Raymond Clark, potential connections to The Odyssey, and whether or not Rose is a ghost. Next, they talk about the gut-wrenching turn of events between Pete and Hank and the ripple effect of the intense showdown. Later, they walk through how the vast conspiracy at the heart of the story unravels in the penultimate episode.
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Kai Grady
