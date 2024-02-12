 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Bowl Trailers and Ads, and ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Episode 5

Talking ‘Wicked,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ and ‘Twisters’!

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Universal Pictures


Chris and Andy talk about some of the trailers that aired during the Super Bowl, including Wicked (1:00), Deadpool 3 (15:05), and the remake of Twisters (20:22). Then, they talk about the penultimate episode of True Detective: Night Country and how the emotional moments really shined in this episode while there seems to be a lack of interest in depicting the actual detective work (31:21).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

