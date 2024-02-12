Super Bowl Trailers and Ads, and ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Episode 5

Chris and Andy talk about some of the trailers that aired during the Super Bowl, including Wicked (1:00), Deadpool 3 (15:05), and the remake of Twisters (20:22). Then, they talk about the penultimate episode of True Detective: Night Country and how the emotional moments really shined in this episode while there seems to be a lack of interest in depicting the actual detective work (31:21).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
