The New-Look Pats Coaching Staff With Joe Murray. Plus, Celtics Escape Miami With a Win.



Brian recaps the Celtics’ win over the Heat on Sunday, talking about a good all-around effort from Jayson Tatum, another shaky game from Jaylen Brown, and why this game reminded him of some of the Celtics’ recent playoff performances (0:30). Then, he talks to Joe Murray of The Sports Hub about the Patriots’ offseason, their revamped coaching staff, potential players they could take with the no. 3 pick in the draft, and more (18:40). Brian and Jamie close out the show by chatting about a few leftover Celtics thoughts (51:25).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Joe Murray

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify