 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The New-Look Pats Coaching Staff With Joe Murray. Plus, Celtics Escape Miami With a Win.

Joe Murray of The Sports Hub joins to talk about the New England Patriots’ offseason, their revamped coaching staff, potential players they could take with the no. 3 pick in the draft, and more

By Brian Barrett
New England Patriots Introduce Jerod Mayo as Head Coach Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ win over the Heat on Sunday, talking about a good all-around effort from Jayson Tatum, another shaky game from Jaylen Brown, and why this game reminded him of some of the Celtics’ recent playoff performances (0:30). Then, he talks to Joe Murray of The Sports Hub about the Patriots’ offseason, their revamped coaching staff, potential players they could take with the no. 3 pick in the draft, and more (18:40). Brian and Jamie close out the show by chatting about a few leftover Celtics thoughts (51:25).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Joe Murray
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Why Warner Dropped the Anvil on ‘Coyote Vs. Acme’

WBD has reportedly decided to shelve the live action–Looney Tunes mash-up. It might be good business—but it’s also a reminder of the impermanence of art in the streaming era.

By Paul Thompson

There’s a Reason Sony’s Spider-Man Universe Is, Frankly, Bizarre

‘Madame Web’ is the latest Sony Spider-Man Universe movie to emanate serious WTF vibes, which was kind of inevitable considering the studio’s strategy for the franchise

By Miles Surrey

Russia, Ukraine, and ‘The Showman’ With Simon Shuster

Simon Shuster joins to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s path from comedian to president, and what American politicians could learn from the Ukrainian leader

By Bakari Sellers

Mahomes x3, Sad Shanahan, Travis-Taylor Apex Mountain, and More Super Bowl Reactions

The guys recap the Super Bowl! They discuss the legacy of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the sadness of Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers, and the Taylor Swift of it all.

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more
Rice vermicelli with soup and white radish, pig intestines, and fish dumplings, from Kiu Heung Yuan Yunnan Rice Noodles on Wellington Street in Central. 05APR13
Play

The History Behind Mister Jiu’s and Debate Club: Dumplings Vs. Noodles With Brandon Jew

Chef Brandon Jew and Chris Ying join Dave at the Super Bowl to talk about Brandon’s entry in the Toyota Tailgate Challenge, MSG, a debate between dumplings and noodles and har gao vs. shengjianbao, and the historic significance of the location of his restaurant, Mister Jiu’s

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Live From Las Vegas: Oscars Pressure, Late-Night TV, and the Vegas Sports Boom With Jimmy Kimmel

Plus, the potential move of the Oakland A’s to Vegas, the state of sports television, and more

By Matthew Belloni