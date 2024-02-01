The Health of the IP-Verse and ‘Expats’ With Joanna Robinson



Andy is joined by Joanna Robinson to talk about the strength of various big IP franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, and Harry Potter (1:00), and what upcoming projects, if any, to look out for from these properties (19:47). Then, they talk about the first two episodes of Expats, the new Amazon show starring Nicole Kidman (38:31), and preview this Sunday’s episode of True Detective: Night Country (52:31).

Host: Andy Greenwald

Guest: Joanna Robinson

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS