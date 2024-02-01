 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Health of the IP-Verse and ‘Expats’ With Joanna Robinson

Plus, Andy and Joanna preview the next episode of ‘True Detective’

By Andy Greenwald and Joanna Robinson
Amazon Prime


Andy is joined by Joanna Robinson to talk about the strength of various big IP franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, and Harry Potter (1:00), and what upcoming projects, if any, to look out for from these properties (19:47). Then, they talk about the first two episodes of Expats, the new Amazon show starring Nicole Kidman (38:31), and preview this Sunday’s episode of True Detective: Night Country (52:31).

Host: Andy Greenwald
Guest: Joanna Robinson
Producer: Kaya McMullen

