Autopsy for ‘The Messenger,’ Tom Brady to Fox, and 2024 Media Rooting

Plus, farewell to Anthony Lane with The New York Times’ Benjamin Mullin and Puck’s Teddy Schleifer

By Bryan Curtis
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images


On the Final Edition, Bryan is joined by two guests! First, Benjamin Mullin of The New York Times to discuss the shut down of The Messenger—a story he broke this week (1:32). Then he is joined by Puck’s own Teddy Schleifer and the latest in media, including the latest media apocalypse (17:51), Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift versus certain elements of the Right (29:41), how long Tom Brady will last calling games for Fox next year (40:28), and the current state of the Presidential election and whether or not reporters are rooting for Nikki Haley (47:12).

Plus, Bryan has a few surprise questions for Teddy—and an editor’s note.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guests: Ben Mullin and Teddy Schleifer
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

