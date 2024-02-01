Dustin Poirier’s Public Negotiation, the UFC’s Bully Tactics, and Petesy’s Delightful Tales From Visiting Leon Edwards



Earlier today, Dustin Poirier posted on X that his UFC 299 fight with top French prospect Benoit Saint-Denis was off. Several hours later, Poirier posted that the fight was back on. What happened in those intervening hours, exactly? Ariel Helwani kicks off the show by giving you all the details (00:00).

Then, he’s joined by Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall to discuss the UFC’s classic practice of announcing fights before contracts are signed (07:34), and whether this practice will ever end. Petesy then shares his tales from an afternoon spent at Team Renegade this week (40:25) before the guys take some Discord questions about the UFC-ESPN deal, the future of the Apex, favorite fight venues, TST’s evolution, and more (58:02).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

