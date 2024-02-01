The guys are back with more important Senior Bowl takeaways from Day 2 practices, including Caleb Williams comps (a.k.a. PANDA WATCH), the Seahawks hiring Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, Penix vs. Nix, the Jayden Reed Grown Man Award, and much more (2:13). “You guys want to do some emails?” (65:08)
Check out our 2024 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!
Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts