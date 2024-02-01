 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Senior Bowl Takeaways From Day 2

Plus, what impact will Mike Macdonald have on the Seahawks?

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Ben Solak
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Liberty v Oregon Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


The guys are back with more important Senior Bowl takeaways from Day 2 practices, including Caleb Williams comps (a.k.a. PANDA WATCH), the Seahawks hiring Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, Penix vs. Nix, the Jayden Reed Grown Man Award, and much more (2:13). “You guys want to do some emails?” (65:08)

Check out our 2024 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

By Sheil Kapadia