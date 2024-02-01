The Politics of Studios and Movie Stars



Matt is joined by filmmaker Ed Zwick (Glory, Blood Diamond, The Last Samurai) to discuss the art of studio and movie star politics in a constantly evolving industry. Ed talks about the era of high-end dramas in Hollywood, how to manage studios, the exploitation of test screenings, how to handle a difficult movie star, and much more. Matt finishes the show with a box office prediction about the upcoming movie Argylle.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Ed Zwick

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

