 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Politics of Studios and Movie Stars

Matt also makes a prediction about the upcoming action movie ‘Argylle’

By Matthew Belloni
Apple Studios


Matt is joined by filmmaker Ed Zwick (Glory, Blood Diamond, The Last Samurai) to discuss the art of studio and movie star politics in a constantly evolving industry. Ed talks about the era of high-end dramas in Hollywood, how to manage studios, the exploitation of test screenings, how to handle a difficult movie star, and much more. Matt finishes the show with a box office prediction about the upcoming movie Argylle.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Ed Zwick
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Brian Stelter on What Role Biden Will Play in the 2024 Trump Show

Tara is joined by the ‘Network of Lies’ author to answer the question: Will 2024 just be a repeat of 2016?

By Tara Palmeri

Early Super Bowl Prop Bets, Who’s the NBA MVP, and Sharp Tank

Cousin Sal and the D3 also react to the news that the Seahawks hired Mike Macdonald as their head coach

By Cousin Sal Iacono

Making Great Soups and Mise en Place at Home

Dave also talks about a theoretical Dinner Date with Tom Brady and an all-time FMK of egg preparations

By Dave Chang

The Red-Hot Knicks, MVP Long Shots, and Early Super Bowl and Prop Market Bets

The guys also preview the Lakers-Celtics matchup on Thursday night

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Kram Session: The Knicks’ New Ceiling, a Fake Thunder Trade, and More

Plus, we examine the NBA’s conference imbalance, a pair of intriguing rotation questions at the top of the East, and other NBA buzz as the trade deadline approaches

By Zach Kram

Senior Bowl Takeaways From Day 2

Plus, what impact will Mike Macdonald have on the Seahawks?

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more