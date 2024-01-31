 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“All Four Quarters Count”

Jason and no. 96 Alex Brown give their thoughts on the NFL championship games, Brock Purdy discourse, and more

By Jason Goff
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast with Fanduel’s Kay Adams. Kay and Jason talk about her P&G Battle of the Paddles event on February 7, the freedom she felt starting Up and Adams, and how real the Travis Kelce retirement discourse is (1:15). Following that, Jason welcomes no. 96 Alex Brown to the show. The two give their thoughts on the Lions and Ravens losing in the championship games, how Alex felt about losing in the NFC championship game, and what they thought about Dan Campbell’s fourth-down decisions (21:44). Next, they get into the Brock Purdy discourse, how to properly rate him, how difficult it is guarding mobile quarterbacks, and whether the narrative around running quarterbacks will change (59:21).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103, or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Kay Adams and Alex Brown
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

