“All Four Quarters Count”



The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast with Fanduel’s Kay Adams. Kay and Jason talk about her P&G Battle of the Paddles event on February 7, the freedom she felt starting Up and Adams, and how real the Travis Kelce retirement discourse is (1:15). Following that, Jason welcomes no. 96 Alex Brown to the show. The two give their thoughts on the Lions and Ravens losing in the championship games, how Alex felt about losing in the NFC championship game, and what they thought about Dan Campbell’s fourth-down decisions (21:44). Next, they get into the Brock Purdy discourse, how to properly rate him, how difficult it is guarding mobile quarterbacks, and whether the narrative around running quarterbacks will change (59:21).

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Kay Adams and Alex Brown

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

