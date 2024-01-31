 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcasting and Parenting With Nick Viall

Nick discusses his experience breaking out of the ‘Bachelor’ mold, shares his feelings about becoming a dad in the very near future, and dishes on Envy Media, his new podcasting network

By Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Heidi and Spencer give their reactions to the recent Oscar nominations and chat about what they’ve been watching lately (1:50), before welcoming reality royalty Nick Viall to the show (9:49). Nick discusses his experience breaking out of the Bachelor mold (19:47), shares his feelings about becoming a dad in the very near future (24:34), and dishes on Envy Media, his new podcasting network (41:45).

Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Guest: Nick Viall
Producers: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Devon Baroldi, Aleya Zenieris, and Olivia Crerie
Theme Song: Heidi Montag

