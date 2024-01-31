Podcasting and Parenting With Nick Viall

Heidi and Spencer give their reactions to the recent Oscar nominations and chat about what they’ve been watching lately (1:50), before welcoming reality royalty Nick Viall to the show (9:49). Nick discusses his experience breaking out of the Bachelor mold (19:47), shares his feelings about becoming a dad in the very near future (24:34), and dishes on Envy Media, his new podcasting network (41:45).
Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Guest: Nick Viall
Producers: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Devon Baroldi, Aleya Zenieris, and Olivia Crerie
Theme Song: Heidi Montag
