Did ‘The Office’ Stick the Landing?



Andy Greenwald is joined by Rembert Browne to discuss “Finale,” the series finale of The Office. They open by describing their relationships with the beloved NBC sitcom and how impressive it is that The Office has remained a centerpiece of popular culture so many years after it finished its run (3:58). Along the way, the two explain how the show “ended” multiple times throughout its nine seasons (21:12). Later, they talk about their complicated feelings regarding the final episode and how it tied up nicely in some ways and missed the mark in others (47:44). Finally, they answer the titular question: “Did it stick the landing?” (70:13).

Host: Andy Greenwald

Guest: Rembert Browne

Producers: Kaya McMullen and Kai Grady

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Giancarlo Vulcano

