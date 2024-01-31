What Went Wrong With Mac, Bill, and the Pats With Mark Daniels



Brian recaps the Celtics’ high-scoring win over the Pacers Tuesday night, which included Kristaps Porzingis’s return to the starting lineup (0:50). He then discusses the latest details surrounding Fenway Sports Group’s purported acquisition of a large stake in the PGA Tour and how that may be influencing its stewardship of the Red Sox (23:00). Then, he speaks with MassLive’s Mark Daniels about his latest story outlining the fractured relationship between Mac Jones and Bill Belichick and where it all went wrong (35:40). Brian and Jamie offer up their final thoughts, including some job ideas for Belichick next year (1:18:00).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Mark Daniels

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

