What Went Wrong With Mac, Bill, and the Pats With Mark Daniels

Brian also dives into the news that Fenway Sports Group will acquire a stake in the PGA Tour

By Brian Barrett
Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ high-scoring win over the Pacers Tuesday night, which included Kristaps Porzingis’s return to the starting lineup (0:50). He then discusses the latest details surrounding Fenway Sports Group’s purported acquisition of a large stake in the PGA Tour and how that may be influencing its stewardship of the Red Sox (23:00). Then, he speaks with MassLive’s Mark Daniels about his latest story outlining the fractured relationship between Mac Jones and Bill Belichick and where it all went wrong (35:40). Brian and Jamie offer up their final thoughts, including some job ideas for Belichick next year (1:18:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Mark Daniels
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

