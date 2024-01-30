Early Senior Bowl Week Takeaways

This week, the guys report live from the Senior Bowl with their most significant takeaways from practice, including the top quarterback prospects (#PandaWatch), their biggest draft icks, nepo baby corner, and much more (1:52). Next, they talk about the Steelers’ hiring of Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator and Ben Johnson’s decision to stay with the Lions (51:11). “You guys want to do some emails?” (60:33)
