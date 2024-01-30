 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Early Senior Bowl Week Takeaways

Plus, the guys discuss the Steelers hiring Arthur Smith and Ben Johnson staying in Detroit

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Ben Solak
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington Photo by CFP/Getty Images


This week, the guys report live from the Senior Bowl with their most significant takeaways from practice, including the top quarterback prospects (#PandaWatch), their biggest draft icks, nepo baby corner, and much more (1:52). Next, they talk about the Steelers’ hiring of Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator and Ben Johnson’s decision to stay with the Lions (51:11). “You guys want to do some emails?” (60:33)

Check out our 2024 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

