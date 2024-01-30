‘True Detective: Night Country’ Episode 3 Deep Dive

Jo and Rob return to break down the third episode of True Detective: Night Country. They discuss the vast use of teal and what it might symbolize, why the flashback sequences are so effective, and Danvers’s (at times misguided) maternal instincts. Along the way, they talk about Hank’s ongoing suspiciousness and Navarro opening up for the first time. Later, they highlight some of the show’s most significant unanswered questions.
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Kai Grady
