Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and a History of Rap Beef

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion (15:40). They then discuss Israel’s claims against U.N. workers (33:22). Plus, Charlie Kirk sets himself up for potential legal trouble (51:12), homophobia’s in the church like it never left (1:01:32), and Shannon Sharpe sparks a debate centered on Taylor Swift and Beyoncé (1:10:59).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
