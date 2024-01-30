 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Matt Porter on the First-Place Bruins. Plus, Derrick White and the Celtics Get Back on Track.

Brian and Jamie also recap the NFL conference championship games

By Brian Barrett
Boston Bruins v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ comeback win against the Pelicans on Monday night, including an impressive second-half shooting performance and the end of Derrick White’s slump. Then, Brian chats with The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter about another surprisingly strong Bruins team, which sits atop the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break, and the reasons for its success. Finally, Brian and Jamie go over the NFL conference championship games and look ahead to the Super Bowl.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Matt Porter
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

