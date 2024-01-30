Matt Porter on the First-Place Bruins. Plus, Derrick White and the Celtics Get Back on Track.



Brian recaps the Celtics’ comeback win against the Pelicans on Monday night, including an impressive second-half shooting performance and the end of Derrick White’s slump. Then, Brian chats with The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter about another surprisingly strong Bruins team, which sits atop the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break, and the reasons for its success. Finally, Brian and Jamie go over the NFL conference championship games and look ahead to the Super Bowl.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Matt Porter

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

