How Did the Lions Lose?! Plus, the Seahawks Interview Mike Macdonald, Kyle Shanahan’s Legacy, and More Takeaways From Conference Championship Weekend.

Sheil and Ben dive into Detroit’s heartbreaking loss and look ahead to the Super Bowl

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben start the pod by sharing their reactions to the rumors that the Seattle Seahawks will interview Mike Macdonald for their vacant head coach position. They then debate how much Dan Campbell’s decision-making contributed to the Lions’ disappointing loss and take a hard look at the 49ers defense heading into the Super Bowl (16:38). Sheil then issues an apology to the Chiefs faithful, while Ben shows us how hard it will be for Detroit to get back to this moment (41:32). They end the pod with some sympathy for the Ravens fan base and an examination of Kyle Shanahan’s career (1:04:47).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

