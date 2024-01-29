 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

“Don’t Keep That Same Energy”

Jason opens the podcast by talking about the NFL playoffs. He digs into why Bears fans shouldn’t look into this one game as a reason to move away from Justin Fields. Then he discusses Zach LaVine still being on the Bulls roster despite the public efforts to be moved and more.

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast by talking about the NFL playoffs. He speaks about why Sunday’s results aren’t a referendum on dual-threat quarterbacks. He digs into why Bears fans shouldn’t look into this one game as a reason to move away from Justin Fields (1:16). Following that, the guys discuss the Lions’ meltdown against the 49ers, Twitter trolls, and Dan Campbell’s fourth-down decisions. Was he wrong or right (12:25)? To wrap up, Jason discusses Zach LaVine still being on the Bulls roster despite the public efforts to be moved, why he’s the saddest athlete in Chicago sports, and how LaVine’s saga is a warning for other stars who want out (49:28).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103, or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

‘Masters of the Air’ Is Soaring Through the Pop Culture Plane-aissance

‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Hijack,’ and now a World War II air force drama—TV and film’s plane-aissance is proving that watching stuff set on airplanes is as satisfying for us as it dangerous for the characters aboard

By Miles Surrey

WNBA, NIL, and Final Four Predictions With Arielle Chambers

Arielle Chambers joins to discuss founding Bleacher Report’s women’s platform, HighlightHER, check in on the WNBA offseason , and talk about how NIL and the transfer portal has impacted women’s sports

By Bakari Sellers
KENYA-SPORTS-JIU JITSU
Play

Dave’s Jiu-Jitsu Experience, and the Episodic TV Mount Rushmore

Dave talks about his Mount Rushmore of scripted TV shows

By Dave Chang

Knicks Stay Hot but Lose Randle, and C-Lo Talks Rangers’ Recent Slump

JJ also recaps the NFL’s conference title games and gives an early look at Super Bowl LVIII

By John Jastremski

Conference Championship Recap

Nora and Steven react to Lions-49ers and Chiefs-Ravens

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

The Complicated Legacy of Doc Rivers

The Milwaukee Bucks’ new head coach is one of the most accomplished in history, but his losses might be more memorable than his wins. Will his third job in five years help change the narrative?

By Michael Pina