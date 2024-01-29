“Don’t Keep That Same Energy”



The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast by talking about the NFL playoffs. He speaks about why Sunday’s results aren’t a referendum on dual-threat quarterbacks. He digs into why Bears fans shouldn’t look into this one game as a reason to move away from Justin Fields (1:16). Following that, the guys discuss the Lions’ meltdown against the 49ers, Twitter trolls, and Dan Campbell’s fourth-down decisions. Was he wrong or right (12:25)? To wrap up, Jason discusses Zach LaVine still being on the Bulls roster despite the public efforts to be moved, why he’s the saddest athlete in Chicago sports, and how LaVine’s saga is a warning for other stars who want out (49:28).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

