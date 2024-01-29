Knicks Stay Hot but Lose Randle, and C-Lo Talks Rangers’ Recent Slump



(1:25) — CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY: JJ recaps the NFL’s conference title games and gives an early look at Super Bowl LVIII.

(7:25) — KNICKS: The Knicks extend their win streak to six but lose Julius Randle to a dislocated shoulder.

(13:45) — CALLS: Callers talk Hall of Fame.

(25:04) — C-LO: WFAN’s Chris LoPresti returns to recap the Sunday NFL games and discuss the Rangers’ 2023-24 campaign and how the Knicks will fare without Julius Randle.

(50:00) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Chris LoPresti

Producer: Stefan Anderson

