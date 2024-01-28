Celtics Lessons From the Loss Vs. the Clippers With Evan Valenti



Brian chats with Evan Valenti of CLNS about the Celtics, their disappointing home loss to the Clippers, Jaylen Brown’s struggles against elite defenses, the top threats in the East, and more (0:30). Then, Brian gives his thoughts on Jerod Mayo’s recent coaching staff, whom the Pats should take with their top draft pick, and the Boston athletes facing the most pressure (58:55). Brian and Jamie wrap up the show with some final thoughts on the Celtics (1:10:50).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Evan Valenti

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

