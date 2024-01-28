 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celtics Lessons From the Loss Vs. the Clippers With Evan Valenti

Brian also shares his opinion on what the Pats should do with their top draft pick

By Brian Barrett
Los Angeles Clippers v Boston Celtics


Brian chats with Evan Valenti of CLNS about the Celtics, their disappointing home loss to the Clippers, Jaylen Brown’s struggles against elite defenses, the top threats in the East, and more (0:30). Then, Brian gives his thoughts on Jerod Mayo’s recent coaching staff, whom the Pats should take with their top draft pick, and the Boston athletes facing the most pressure (58:55). Brian and Jamie wrap up the show with some final thoughts on the Celtics (1:10:50).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Evan Valenti
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

