Kellen Moore was officially named the next offensive coordinator for the Eagles, which has Birds fans wondering what he will do to revitalize a loaded offense that woefully underperformed in the 2023 season. Sheil and Ben discuss how Moore’s offense will mesh with Nick Sirianni’s offense and how this could help Jalen Hurts in the long run.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

Subscribe: Spotify