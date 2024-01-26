 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Episodes 5, 6, and 7 Reactions

Plus, a dive into their book section of the pod to discuss possible future spoilers, as well as comparisons to the books

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Disney+


House of R has returned to talk about the last three episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians (08:43). They begin their deep dive with the continued godly quest of Percy and his friends (14:40). Later, they dive into their book section of the pod to talk about possible future spoilers, as well as comparisons to the books (96:15).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / Pandora / Google Podcasts

Next Up In House of R

The Latest

Goodbye Monica! Plus, ‘Beverly Hills’ and ‘Miami.’

Rachel is joined by Juliet Litman to discuss their SLC-themed news of the week, then Callie Curry hops on to discuss ‘Miami’

By Rachel Lindsay, Juliet Litman, and 1 more

Conference Title Picks, Harbaugh to the Chargers, and Belichick Finished With Daniel Jeremiah, Plus Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning comes on the pod to talk more about Bo Nix, discuss Oregon’s move to the Big Ten, and explain his decision not to pursue the Alabama job

By Ryen Russillo

Chet Holmgren Has Brought the Thunder to a New Level

OKC’s rookie phenom can go toe-to-toe with Victor Wembanyama when it comes to big plays, but he’s also doing something few rookies, including Wemby, ever have: helping to power one of the best teams in the NBA

By Tyler Parker

‘American Nightmare’ and Following the Gypsy Rose Blanchard Story

Jodi and Chelsea discuss the new true crime Netflix docuseries and Gypsy Rose’s story

By Jodi Walker and Chelsea Stark-Jones

Royal Rumble Preview, Plus Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Talk ‘Love and WWE’

Rosenberg is live from Tampa for this year’s Royal Rumble

By Peter Rosenberg

OSP Title Tiers, POY Campaign Season, and the Big Inflatables With Eamonn Brennan

Tate also provides the games to watch during this massive college basketball Saturday

By Tate Frazier