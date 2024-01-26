 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Klopp Breaking News and an AFCON Special

Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Flo Lloyd-Hughes to discuss the ongoing 2024 Africa Cup of Nations

By Ian Wright and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Mozambique v Ghana - TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Photo by MB Media/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Flo Lloyd-Hughes to discuss the ongoing 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. They start by discussing Ghana’s short-lived appearance at the tournament (02:36), as they were knocked out in the group stage after collecting just two points. They give their first reaction to the breaking news that Jürgen Klopp will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season (12:56). Then South African football journalist Velile Mnyandu joins us from Côte d’Ivoire to give us his insight into the tournament so far (16:32), his verdict on the major nations who have flopped and the surprise packages who helped send them home.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Carl Anka, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and Velile Mnyandu
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman, and Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

