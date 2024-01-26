 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barbie Snubbed? Plus, DEI in the Skies.

Tim Scott embarrasses Rev. Al Sharpton, and a pastor blames God for telling him to launch a crypto scam

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
The 29th Critics’ Choice Awards - Arrivals Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images


Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the 2024 Oscar nominations (2:52), before talking conservative outrage over DEI in the airline industry (21:50). Then, Colman Domingo’s cast as Joe Jackson (42:37), and NWA’s set for a Lifetime Achievement Grammy (52:35). Finally, Tim Scott embarrasses Rev. Al Sharpton (1:07:17), and a pastor blames God for telling him to launch a crypto scam (1:13:57).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

