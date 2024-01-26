 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celts Blow Out the Heat, but Get a Scare. Plus, Chad Finn on Cooper Flagg.

Brian and Jamie also give out their best bets for the NFL conference championships

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


Brian discusses the news that the Falcons will not be hiring Bill Belichick as their next head coach, before recapping the Celtics’ blowout win over the Heat, which included another Kristaps Porzingis injury scare (0:30). Then, he chats with the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn about top basketball prospect and Mainer Cooper Flagg and his basketball journey (36:20). Finally, Brian and Jamie give out their best bets for the NFL conference championships (1:08:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Chad Finn
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

