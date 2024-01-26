Celts Blow Out the Heat, but Get a Scare. Plus, Chad Finn on Cooper Flagg.



Brian discusses the news that the Falcons will not be hiring Bill Belichick as their next head coach, before recapping the Celtics’ blowout win over the Heat, which included another Kristaps Porzingis injury scare (0:30). Then, he chats with the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn about top basketball prospect and Mainer Cooper Flagg and his basketball journey (36:20). Finally, Brian and Jamie give out their best bets for the NFL conference championships (1:08:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Chad Finn

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify