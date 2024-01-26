Knicks Blow Out the Nuggets, and Could Belichick Coach the Giants? Plus, Football Fridays.



(1:08) — KNICKS: The Knicks rout the reigning champs 122-84 and extend their win streak to five. Also, Jalen Brunson was not voted a starter for this year’s All-Star game.

(10:10) — GIANTS: JJ reacts to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comments on Saquon Barkley and questions the possibility of Bill Belichick coaching the Giants.

(18:02) — CALLS: Callers talk HOF.

(24:10) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for championship Sunday in Old School Vs. New School.

(58:38) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from for championship Sunday.

