Knicks Blow Out the Nuggets, and Could Belichick Coach the Giants? Plus, Football Fridays.

JJ also dives into the Jalen Brunson All-Star snub

By John Jastremski
Denver Nuggets v New York Knicks Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


(1:08) — KNICKS: The Knicks rout the reigning champs 122-84 and extend their win streak to five. Also, Jalen Brunson was not voted a starter for this year’s All-Star game.
(10:10) — GIANTS: JJ reacts to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comments on Saquon Barkley and questions the possibility of Bill Belichick coaching the Giants.
(18:02) — CALLS: Callers talk HOF.
(24:10) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for championship Sunday in Old School Vs. New School.
(58:38) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from for championship Sunday.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno and Art DiCesare
Producer: Stefan Anderson

