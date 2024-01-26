AFC and NFC Championship Preview, Taylor Swift Vs. T-Pain, Wemby-Chet 2.0, and 2024 NBA Draft Prospects

Tate and Nora preview Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers, breaking down the biggest narratives for each game, including Taylor Swift vs. Ravens legends Michael Phelps and T-Pain?! Plus, what to expect from the Jim Harbaugh Chargers era, whether Dave Canales was the best pick for the Panthers, and why Cam Newton wants to play for the Falcons. Then, KOC joins Tate to break down how Adrian Griffin lost the Bucks locker room, what to expect from Doc Rivers, whether the T-Wolves have a KAT problem, takeaways from Wemby-Chet 2.0, and the guys’ favorite prospects in the 2024 draft class.

Host: Tate Frazier

Guests: Nora Princiotti and Kevin O’Connor

Producers: Tucker Tashjian, Jack Sanders, and Chia Hao Tat

