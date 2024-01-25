Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers, and Raheem Morris to the Falcons | Extra Point Taken



Conference championship weekend is here! Ben and Sheil will have all the picks, props, and predictions you’ll need to know to determine which teams will be playing for the Lombardi Trophy. Plus, more coaching vacancies have been filled. How will Jim Harbaugh take Justin Herbert to new heights, and will Raheem Morris give Falcons fans hope in Atlanta?

