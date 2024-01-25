 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers, and Raheem Morris to the Falcons | Extra Point Taken

Plus, picks and props for conference championship weekend

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Conference championship weekend is here! Ben and Sheil will have all the picks, props, and predictions you’ll need to know to determine which teams will be playing for the Lombardi Trophy. Plus, more coaching vacancies have been filled. How will Jim Harbaugh take Justin Herbert to new heights, and will Raheem Morris give Falcons fans hope in Atlanta?

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Social: Eduardo Ocampo and Kiera Givens
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

