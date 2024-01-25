 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Key Takeaways From the WWE-Netflix Deal, Plus Royal Rumble Preview

David and Kaz make their predictions for who will win the Royal Rumble and much more!

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
As we are days away from one of pro wrestling’s biggest events, David and Kaz fire up the mics and discuss the following:

  • Key takeaways from the WWE-Netflix deal (3:06)
  • The possibility that Raw will move off of Mondays (10:52)
  • Who will win the Royal Rumble match (21:34)?
  • Was MJF’s title run a mistake (25:23)?
  • Final Royal Rumble predictions (43:29)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producers: Ben Cruz and Brian H. Waters

