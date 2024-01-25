Key Takeaways From the WWE-Netflix Deal, Plus Royal Rumble Preview



As we are days away from one of pro wrestling’s biggest events, David and Kaz fire up the mics and discuss the following:

Key takeaways from the WWE-Netflix deal (3:06)

The possibility that Raw will move off of Mondays (10:52)

Who will win the Royal Rumble match (21:34)?

Was MJF’s title run a mistake (25:23)?

Final Royal Rumble predictions (43:29)

Be sure to check out videos on the Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling. We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producers: Ben Cruz and Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS