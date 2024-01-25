Mark Parsons on Everything



Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys, Gilly Flaherty, and special guest Mark Parsons. The former Netherlands and NWSL head coach talks to us about the UWCL, his time in international management, the challenges of the WSL and NWSL, and what is going to happen at Chelsea, a club he’s held multiple coaching roles at, once Emma Hayes departs. Plus we reflect on our special live show at Stamford Bridge, which was sponsored by Pepsi Max.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys, Gilly Flaherty, and Mark Parsons

Producer: Jonathan Fisher

