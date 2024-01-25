 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Falcons-Belichick Check-In With Zach Klein

Brian chats with WSB Atlanta’s Zach Klein about the latest news surrounding Bill Belichick. Then, Brian talks about Jayson Tatum and the Celtics’ championship window, and whether the Buffalo Bills’ recent failures offer any lessons for this C’s team.

By Brian Barrett
New England Patriots Press Conference Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian chats with WSB Atlanta’s Zach Klein about the latest news surrounding Bill Belichick and the Atlanta Falcons, the pros and cons of hiring Belichick, and the other leading candidates for the job (0:50). Then, Brian talks about Jayson Tatum and the Celtics’ championship window, and whether the Buffalo Bills’ recent failures offer any lessons for this C’s team (22:00). Finally, Brian and Jamie answer some calls and emails about the Sox and C’s (45:45).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Zach Klein
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

