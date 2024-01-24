Doc Rivers Named Bucks Head Coach, NFL Championship Sunday Preview, and Best Bets!

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by discussing the Milwaukee Bucks’ hiring of Doc Rivers and the Miami Heat’s trade for Terry Rozier (9:10). Then they transition to the NFL by recapping the divisional round of the NFL playoffs and breaking down the AFC championship game (27:05) and the NFC championship game (37:05). They close the show by revealing their best bets for the week (47:35).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Tucker Tashjian, Jack Sanders, and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
