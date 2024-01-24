Eagles Takeaways! Fangio In? What About OC? Sirianni’s Role?



Eagles GM Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni finally addressed the media on Wednesday about the coaching changes that will be made following the disappointing end to the 2023 season, including that Sirianni will take on more of a CEO role. During the presser, news broke that Vic Fangio will likely be the new defensive coordinator of the Eagles. Sheil and Ben discuss Sirianni’s role going forward, how Fangio fits in Philly, and who the best offensive coordinator candidates are.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

